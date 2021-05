Actor Julia Garner left no one in doubt as to who she was impersonating on Monday’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show’ in the US.

The Emmy Award-winning Ozark star nailed her impression of Britney Spears. Then, (oops) she did it again by mimicking Gwen Stefani.

“Dude, you can do an impression without doing the impression,” host Jimmy Fallon said. “You’re amazing.”