Republican Senator Josh Hawley is being blamed for jinxing his team after he tweeted in support of the Kansas City Chiefs, who then lost on Sunday in Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9.

Hawley led the effort by some Republicans in the Senate to try to cancel out the votes of millions of Americans in states lost by ex-President Donald Trump, who spread lies and conspiracy theories about the election results. Just after 5pm, the junior senator from Missouri tweeted:

Hawley’s critics were quick to fire back, with many wondering if he’d contest the results of the Super Bowl as vigorously as he did the election:

Josh will be leading a challenge to the certification tomorrow morning. Something something penalty irregularities something something https://t.co/SB4lXR8G8v — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 8, 2021

Too bad the Senate doesn't get to certify the score, huh, Josh? Another grandstanding opportunity slips through your fingers.https://t.co/nwZVBeKtqh — Monty 🇺🇸Lincoln's Speeches🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) February 8, 2021

Tomorrow's Hawley: The score count was fraudulent because the Bucs points all came later in the game! #SuperBowl https://t.co/bQTxzUZapC — Grant Stern (@grantstern) February 8, 2021

He’s going to try and overturn it, right? https://t.co/M7yeWB3BTx — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 8, 2021

We may never know who truly won. https://t.co/H32hZv83iZ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 8, 2021

Hawley wanted to stop the count when the Chiefs were ahead. https://t.co/sgyzZVKnRE — Max Burns (@themaxburns) February 8, 2021

Is this the part where you tell your constituents the Chiefs actually won and encourage them to attack the NFL commissioner? https://t.co/KQJScil6jI — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) February 8, 2021

Hawley: I'm merely representing my constituents & millions of Americans in proposing a law to say the Chiefs won https://t.co/22wWdXEhSO — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) February 8, 2021

Even if you hate Brady, this has to make you feel a little happy that he won. https://t.co/s2laSA8aNj — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) February 8, 2021