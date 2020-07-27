'Put A F**king Mask On': Comic's Blunt Coronavirus Plea Makes It Really Simple

A British comedian’s plea to wear masks became a social media sensation over the weekend, offering blunt commentary on why face coverings are needed to protect against the novel coronavirus.

“Yes, they’re uncomfortable. Yes, they steam your glasses up. Yes, they chafe your ears and give you spots on your chin,” said Jonathan Pie, alter ego of comic Tom Walker. “I’ll tell you what’s worse, though: a fucking ventilator tube down your fucking gullet.”

I’ll say this again today because I just love to piss off dickheads: PUT A FUCKING MASK ON 😷



Full video here: https://t.co/t5m2ALrSJe pic.twitter.com/y3uA2AkkJo — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 25, 2020

The video took off after it was shared by former NBA player Rex Chapman and was widely praised for pulling no punches on the unexpectedly divisive issue:

A MORE colorful way to say "keep yourself and those around you SAFE " https://t.co/SxgaatsBCc — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 26, 2020

Not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/0geOaRfAeT — Jasaña Alleyne (@Jasana_Alleyne) July 26, 2020

Never seen it better put. https://t.co/eMahmYxaQb — William Gibson (@GreatDismal) July 26, 2020

putting it in perspective... https://t.co/IfvTHp1BzM — Shia Kapos (@ShiaKapos) July 26, 2020