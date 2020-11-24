On Tuesday evening the 32-year-old Australian actor and singer informed his Instagram followers of the news after first having the disease between 2017 and 2019.

“After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that i have to let you know i now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned, though i will dig deep and beat this shit disease again 👊🏽💜 #fuckcancer (sic),” the 32-year-old wrote next to a photo of him and his girlfriend, Tahnee Sims.

The post immediately attracted a string of supportive comments from fans and friends, including some of his former ‘Home and Away’ co-stars.

“Fuck man we’re all here with you and cheering you on!!! Sending all our love, support and good energy brother!! You got this,” wrote Lincoln Lewis.

“Yes you will. All my love to you Johnny,” penned Georgie Parker.

Singer Guy Sebastian said the diagnosis was “unbelievably unfair my brother”.

“You are such a light to us all. Your positivity and courage is seriously inspiring. Love ya,” wrote the ‘Australian Idol’ winner.

Johnny first revealed in August 2017 that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer. He went on to have radiation and chemotherapy.

Last year he confirmed he was cancer-free.

“The only downside is, you have to get regular checkups. Other than that, I am healthy. I am good and happy,” he told ‘The Morning Show’ at the time.

On August 7 this year he shared a series of photos documenting his health journey to mark three years since his initial diagnosis.

“Three years today since i received the most devastating news of my life, Thankfully with all the help & support from everybody around me i’m still here today kicking cancers asse (sic),” he wrote.

Johnny shot to fame after placing third in the 2011 season of ‘The X Factor Australia’. He then starred on popular soap, ‘Home and Away’, portraying the character Chris Harrington from 2013 to 2016.