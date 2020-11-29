John Travolta Posts Emotional Message To Fans After Wife's Death

Actor John Travolta posted a gentle, heartfelt message on social media thanking his fans for reaching out to him after his wife’s death from breast cancer.

Travolta’s wife, actress Kelly Preston, died in July after a two-year battle with the disease. She was 57.

“I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year,” Travolta said in a video Instagram message Thursday. “Happy Thanksgiving, and always, love.”

Travolta and Preston were married in 1991 and had three children: Jett (who died in 2009 at the age of 16 following a seizure), Ella, and Benjamin.

Following his wife’s death, Travolta said in a post that Preston “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

He added: “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”