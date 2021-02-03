John Travolta Dances 'Grease'-Style With Daughter In Super Bowl Commercial

John Travolta is hoping his “Grease”-tinged Super Bowl commercial is the one you want. (Watch it below.)

The actor briefly recreates his “Born to Hand Jive” moves from the 1978 musical film, with his daughter Ella replacing co-star Olivia Newton-John.

But the setting isn’t a high school dance in the gym ― it’s outside on the lawn in an ad for Scotts Miracle-Gro. And the music isn’t from Sha Na Na, but the Surfaces’ “Sunday Best.”

Travolta, a two-time Oscar nominee, comically struggles to set up a cellphone camera for the routine, but gets the job done. He and Ella danced together in a viral Instagram last summer to honour Kelly Preston, Travolta’s wife and Ella’s mother, who died from breast cancer in July.

Martha Stewart, Leslie David Baker of “The Office,” Peloton instructor Emma Lovewell, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch and Carl Weathers (in a nod to “Happy Madison”) also appear in the spot, which will air in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

The ad lightheartedly emphasises the importance of outdoor space during the coronavirus pandemic without specifically mentioning it.

A 30-second Super Bowl spot costs $5.5 million this year, according to Bloomberg.

That’s a lot of green.

Here’s the “Born to Hand Jive” scene from “Grease”: