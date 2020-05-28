This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
John Stamos' 'Hair Envy' Photo With Son Billy Has Fans Making The Same Joke

The "Full House" actor who played Uncle Jesse shared an adorable shot with his 2-year-old.

John Stamos has always been known for his great hair. And the “Full House” alum seems happy to pass the trait on to his 2-year-old son, Billy.

But not just yet.

In a sweet selfie that Stamos shared Wednesday, the toddler grabs his dad’s mane. Stamos hashtagged it #hairenvy and wrote: “Someday son, someday.”

Many commenters on Instagram made the same joke, mentioning Stamos’ “Full House” character Uncle Jesse’s catchphrase when he didn’t want someone to touch his signature locks — “Not the hair” and the “Watch the hair.”

The kid does appear to be the hair-apparent. So prepare to step aside, John.

