John Oliver's Chillingly Accurate Warning To Meghan Markle Gets Resurfaced

Stephen Colbert seemed slightly surprised in 2018 when John Oliver wasn’t excited about the then-upcoming royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Three years later, it makes a lot more sense.

In a harrowing interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday, Meghan and Harry made revelations about racism, behind-the-scenes lies and even Meghan contemplating suicide before the pair stepped back as working members of the royal family.

“I just didn’t see a solution,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

Following the CBS special, an old “Late Show” clip featuring Oliver was shared online, with the “Last Week Tonight” host giving Meghan a prescient warning.

“I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute,” Oliver said in his 2018 chat with Colbert. “I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of ‘The Crown’ to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications.”

But Netflix’s “The Crown” is a dramatised retelling of the royal family’s life. Besides, “this generation seems like nice people, right?” asked Colbert.

“Yeah,” said Oliver, cautiously. “I mean, they’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job. That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It’s going to be weird for her.”

Amid Sunday’s disturbing revelations, Oliver’s comments sound all too accurate.

At the time, the British-born comedian said he wouldn’t want to be in the royal family himself, not that the married now-43-year-old would be welcome anyway.

“Especially after what I’ve just said,” Oliver joked.

You can see the full segment below: