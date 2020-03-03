'He Just F**ked Right Off!' John Oliver Torches Trump's Coronavirus Disaster

John Oliver tore into President Donald Trump’s confusing response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis on Sunday night.

“This is a bad time to have a president who cannot speak clearly,” Oliver said. “Because there’s already enough bad information flying around.”

The “Last Week Tonight” host noted that some of the worst info about the new strain of coronavirus was coming from Trump’s favourite channel, Fox News, which had “repeatedly amplified false claims.”

But Oliver saved some of his harshest words for Trump himself, who contradicted his own health officials ― claiming the number of infected would fall to “close to zero” when, in fact, it was rising ― and held a truly confusing news conference where he put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the administration’s response to the outbreak.

Yet during the same news conference, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he was in charge. That led to questions from reporters over who specifically was tackling the issue, at which point Trump just walked out of the room while Azar was still speaking.

“This was a press conference meant to calm the nation, and with the most basic question of who would be running things seemingly up in the air, he just fucked right off,” Oliver said. “I know we’re used to only seeing businessman Trump, but it is nice to occasionally get a glimpse of the absentee father in him, too.”