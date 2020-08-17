John Oliver Exposes The Trump-Sized Hole In The ‘Bats**t Theories’ Of QAnon

“The conspiracy involves a range of batshit theories, but very basically many QAnon supporters believe in a global conspiracy involving a ring of Satan-worshipping, child-molesting criminals led by prominent Democrats, that includes everyone from Hillary Clinton to Tom Hanks to a Mexican cement company. They also believe information about it is being leaked via cryptic posts on the internet by someone with very high ‘Q-level’ security clearance, which sounds just as made-up as it definitely is.”