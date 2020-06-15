John Oliver Rips 'Total F**king Moron' Tucker Carlson's 'Sesame Street' Meltdown

John Oliver lashed out again at Fox News host Tucker Carlson for having an on-air meltdown last week over a CNN event involving “Sesame Street” characters.

“Are you a racist or are you a total fucking moron?” the “Last Week Tonight” host asked on Sunday night. “The answer can be ― and indeed is ― both.”

The CNN segment that set Carlson off involved Elmo speaking with his dad, Louie, who was about to attend a protest for equality.

“Across the country, people of color ― especially in the black community ― are being treated unfairly because of how they look, their culture, race and who they are,” Louie explained to Elmo. “What we are seeing is people saying, ‘Enough is enough.’ They want to end racism.”

Carlson had a big problem with that message.

“Got that, Bobby?” Carlson asked as if speaking to a child. “America is a very bad place and it’s your fault. So no matter what happens, no matter what they do to you when you grow up, you have no right to complain.”

Oliver, who has gone after Carlson multiple times in recent weeks, wasn’t having it.

“First, obviously, fuck off Tucker, you one-man homeowner’s association,” Oliver said, adding:

“And second, that unspecified ‘they’ in ‘what they do to you when you grow up’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. There’s basically two options for what that could mean. One, that Tucker and his viewers have benefited from a racist system that renders any specifications of who ‘they’ are unnecessary. Or two, that his show is a badly written piece of garbage.”

That led to Oliver’s blunt question for Carlson: