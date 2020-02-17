Daily Motion

John Oliver returned for the season premiere of “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday with plenty of time to process President Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal. And the comedian did not disappoint.

After running a clip of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) saying that Trump learned “a pretty big lesson” from the trial (which she later amended to “hopes” he learned a lesson), Oliver got personal. (See the clip below.)

“What are you talking about Susan? Of course he hasn’t learned his lesson,” the host snapped. “Trump never learns his lesson, This is a man whose firstborn child was Donald Trump Jr. and he kept having children!”

Oliver also blasted the Justice Department’s overruling of prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation for Trump ally Roger Stone after Trump railed against it on Twitter as a “miscarriage of justice.” Stone was convicted of, among other things, obstructing the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.