John Oliver Mocks Saddest Thing About Trump's Tulsa Rally Attendance

“There’s absolutely no one in the room with me right now, although interestingly that’s still somehow only slightly fewer people than were at president Trump’s Oklahoma rally last night, which was half empty despite his campaign claiming a million people had requested tickets.” Oliver said.

The “Last Week Tonight” host mocked the campaign for building an outdoor stage for a planned but scrapped second speech, before he joked about a hilarious outcome of the underwhelming turnout: Trump getting trolled by Pink.

In response to the Tulsa rally attendance, the musician tweeted, “I think I sold that same place out in five minutes #donkeyshow.”