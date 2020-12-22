John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab For Alcohol And Cocaine Addiction

Comedian John Mulaney has checked into a rehab center for 60 days for cocaine and alcohol abuse.

Page Six is reporting that Mulaney, who has struggled with sobriety for years, checked into a Pennsylvania rehab facility this past weekend.

People, which confirmed the story, said the 38-year-old Mulaney first drank when he was 13.

“I wasn’t a good athlete,” he told Esquire in 2019. “So maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing,’” he said. “Who’s the athlete now?”

Mulaney first became sober when he was 23 after a bender that he told Esquire was like “fading in and out of a movie.”

He added, “And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.’”

