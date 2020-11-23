Fetterman, a Democrat, ridiculed the notion that there are enough uncounted Trump votes in his state to overcome Biden’s lead, currently at more than 81,000:

I spent all weekend triple checking that there is *not* a lost, enchanted village in Pennsylvania with 90,000 Trump voters that we forgot to count. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 23, 2020

He wondered aloud why Trump would want to distance himself from his conspiracy-theorist attorney Sidney Powell, who was unceremoniously removed from the legal effort after days of increasingly outlandish claims:

I don’t get why Trump cut Sidney Powell loose.



How is she any less warped or tragic than any other of their cases or attorneys in PA?



Nearly 3 weeks after the election, my dude in Forty Fort + his dead mom still represents *50%* of the total voter fraud in PA out of 7M votes. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 22, 2020

I legitimately have as much proof Joe Biden won Texas as the President has he won Pennsylvania. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 22, 2020

Fetterman again referenced a case in Forty Fort, in which a Republican voter was charged with forging the name of his late mother on an absentee ballot application.

Let me be clear, if you take away all of the voter fraud in Pennsylvania that involved illegally voting for Trump, you do not have one single, documented case of voter fraud in Pennsylvania. — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 23, 2020

He also pointed out a huge logical flaw Trump’s failed lawsuit:

The GOP lawsuits are so dopey that if PA doesn’t certify the vote, after November 30th, we literally don’t have a PA House + 1/2 of the Senate, both of which are controlled by Republicans.



And they accuse me of smoking too much weed. pic.twitter.com/usRIu3Yit6 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 23, 2020

And he concluded with a reference to GOP Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s offer of a bounty of $1 million for evidence of voter fraud.

Fetterman had previously mockingly submitted evidence of the Forty Fort voter to Patrick ― then asked for his $1 million reward in the form of gift cards for the Pennsylvania-based Sheetz convenience store chain: