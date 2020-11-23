Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman on Sunday mocked President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud and the failed attempts by Republican attorneys to contest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in court.
Fetterman, a Democrat, ridiculed the notion that there are enough uncounted Trump votes in his state to overcome Biden’s lead, currently at more than 81,000:
He wondered aloud why Trump would want to distance himself from his conspiracy-theorist attorney Sidney Powell, who was unceremoniously removed from the legal effort after days of increasingly outlandish claims:
Fetterman again referenced a case in Forty Fort, in which a Republican voter was charged with forging the name of his late mother on an absentee ballot application.
He also pointed out a huge logical flaw Trump’s failed lawsuit:
And he concluded with a reference to GOP Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s offer of a bounty of $1 million for evidence of voter fraud.
Fetterman had previously mockingly submitted evidence of the Forty Fort voter to Patrick ― then asked for his $1 million reward in the form of gift cards for the Pennsylvania-based Sheetz convenience store chain: