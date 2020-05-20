Make the most of your time in lockdown with a daily dose of celebrity news and guides to the best shows. Sign up to the entertainment newsletter.

Joe Exotic’s allies are launching a longshot bid to win a pardon for the star of the hit Netflix series Tiger King – and they’re trying to take the case straight to the White House with an appeal to US president Donald Trump.

The Tiger King supporters are traveling to Washington DC in a bus with a message for the president on the side of the vehicle:

Last month, a reporter asked Trump if he would pardon Exotic.

“I know nothing about it,” Trump said, then asked reporters if they’d recommend a pardon for the disgraced ex-zookeeper.

Now, Exotic’s supporters are hoping to press the issue with their bus tour.

TMZ shared footage from within the bus, showing musicians playing as they travelled to DC The trip was led by Eric Love, a self-described private investor and philanthropist who made headlines in his native Texas by taking out a billboard in honour of his dog, Big Juicy.

AP Joe Exotic and Donald Trump

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 22-year sentence for trying to hire a hitman to kill Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin as well as for federal wildlife violations. But Love told CBS 11 in Fort Worth that the group intends to prove that Exotic was a victim.

One juror has slammed the Netflix series for allowing people to come away thinking such things about Exotic.