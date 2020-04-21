Joe Biden's Reaction To 'Tiger King' Is Exactly What You'd Expect

When it comes to Joe Exotic, he saw a tiger, and the tiger saw a man. But when it comes to Joe Biden, he saw a tiger and was all like, “What the hell is going on?”

Biden’s granddaughter Finnegan Biden had a Zoom Q and A session with her grandparents ― the presumptive Democratic nominee and wife Jill Biden ― and asked what they’ve been watching on TV. Like the rest of the world, the Bidens have apparently dabbled in Netflix’s bonkers documentary series “Tiger King,” and Joe Biden’s reaction is basically exactly what you’d expect.

“Finnegan, this is hysterical,” Jill Biden told her granddaughter. “Everybody’s watching this ‘Tiger King’ show, so I turned it on and we watched about 20 minutes. And Pop [Joe] looks at me and he said, ‘What are we watching?!’ I mean, it was like so crazy.”

Like many families, we have had to find new ways to stay connected while we're physically apart. We've been video chatting with our grandchildren a lot and decided to record one to share with you all. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/1pGtQGcDhj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2020

So it doesn’t look like the Bidens will be getting into “Tiger King” fan theories anytime soon. Maybe if the show was less about tigers and more about dog-faced pony soldiers, it would’ve kept Pop’s attention?