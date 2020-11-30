Joe Biden Fractures Foot While Playing With Dog, Doctor Says

President-elect Joe Biden fractured several bones in his foot on Saturday and will likely require a walking boot for several weeks, his doctor announced late Sunday.

Biden sustained the injury while playing with his dog Major, his office said Sunday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist,” Biden’s office said in a statement.

His doctor said later Sunday the president-elect had sustained several small, hairline fractures in his foot.

Following the results of the CT scan Biden received tonight, his personal physician has released a statement saying that the President-elect will likely be in a walking boot “for several weeks.” pic.twitter.com/JeHWmKO5AE — Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) November 30, 2020

Biden arrived at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware, around 4 p.m. ET, according to a pool reporter traveling with Biden’s transition team.

“The van was maneuvered so that reporters and photographers could not see the president elect as he left the motorcade and entered the building,” the reporter wrote in the pool report.

At age 78, Biden will be the oldest president to ever enter office when he is sworn in on Jan. 20. President Donald Trump, 74, has repeatedly attempted to portray Biden as senile and fragile because of his age.

Biden has waved off such attacks, arguing that he’s more physically fit than Trump.

“When it comes to Donald Trump versus me: Just look at us,” Biden told CNN in September. “Who seems to be in shape? Who’s able to move around?”

Biden’s physician called the former vice president “healthy” and “vigorous” in a three-page medical summary of Biden’s health released last year.