Democratic challenger Joe Biden is giving US President Donald Trump a taste of his own ad techniques with a new spot that makes it seem like Trump is attacking himself.

The ad, which contains cobbled together words and phrases uttered by Trump, was created in response to a Trump campaign ad that used out-of-context comments to make it seem as if Dr Anthony Fauci was complimenting Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, the US government’s top infectious disease expert, said he was not talking about Trump, had never endorsed a candidate and demanded the removal of the ad, but the Trump campaign refused.

The Biden campaign responded with this ad: