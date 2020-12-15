It’s Official: Joe Biden Secures Enough Electors To Become The 46th President

“As soon as he crosses the 270 vote threshold ― I mean, there are still a couple of last steps in the process ― but in my view that’s how in this country we decide presidential elections, that’s our Constitution, and I believe in following the Constitution,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters Monday.

When asked after the Electoral College vote if she acknowledged Biden as president-elect, Sen. Shelley Capito (R-W.Va.) told reporters: “It certainly looks that way, and I think it’s time to turn the page and begin a new administration.”

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said he also considers Biden to be president-elect, barring “any other litigation that could occur between now and January 20.”