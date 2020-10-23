Biden Accidentally Refers To Proud Boys As 'Poor Boys.' People Rave Over The Rebrand.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a minor flub during the final presidential debate on Thursday night, referring to the white supremacist group Proud Boys as “poor boys” ― and social media went wild over the comment.

While weighing in on President Donald Trump’s response to a question on race relations in America, Biden listed the president’s racist behaviour and remarks before adding: “He has made everything worse across the board. He said about the poor boys, the last time we were on stage here, he said, ‘I tell them to stand down and stand ready.’ Come on. This guy is a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn.”

By “poor boys,” Biden meant the far-right group Proud Boys, whom Trump avoided denouncing at the last presidential debate. Instead, Trump declared: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.” The request was later met with support from the group.

The unintentional rebranding of Proud Boys sent Twitter into a tizzy as many shared their joy at the hate group being inadvertently dissed and insisted that their new name is, in fact, “Poor Boys.”

They’re called the Poor Boys now, no going back everyone. — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) October 23, 2020

Biden just accidentally called the white supremacist group “proud boys” the “poor boys” and I’ve never been so happy about a verbal typo — Crystal Leigh🤍 (@crystalleigh) October 23, 2020

Poor Boys is a rebrand we can all get behind — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) October 23, 2020

I am absolutely 100% calling them the Poor Boys from now on. — Addisu Voted Early (@ASDem) October 23, 2020

Whether he called the “Proud Boys” the “Poor Boys” accidentally or on purpose, he was right.

#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/7qDnr6FpW9 — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) October 23, 2020

Poor boys is much better lol. Love it. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 23, 2020

While the name also quickly became a hashtag, some Twitter users even guessed at what the Proud Boys’ reaction would be to their renaming: