The historic moment is finally here – Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States and, just as significantly, Donald Trump will not.
Kamala Harris will be the first Black, Asian American and female vice-president of the US. Here’s the moment she found out.
Australian politicians and celebrities, and people on social media across the world reacted to the news with congratulatory messages and GIFs of excitement.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he looked forward to “forging a great partnership” with Biden.
“I join with other nations’ leaders around the world in congratulating President-elect Biden and Dr Jill Biden together with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her partner Douglas Hough for their election at this recent US election,” Morison told media on Sunday morning.
“This is a profound time, not just for the United States, but for our partnership and the world more broadly. And I look forward to forging a great partnership in the spirit of the relationships that have always existed between Prime Ministers of Australia and Presidents of the United States.”
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese congratulated Biden and Harris “on an extraordinary victory” while speaking to press on Sunday morning.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared a photo of Biden in Auckland in 2016:
More Australian celebrities including ‘MasterChef Australia’ judge Melissa Leong and ‘Home and Away’ actor James Stewart reacted on social media:
Meanwhile here’s the moment Harris found out she will be the first Black, Asian American and female vice-president of the US.
Social media erupted as CNN called it after four agonising days of waiting. Anchor Van Jones was moved to tears live on air.
This is the best reaction yet.
As social media celebrates, these are some of the other brilliant reactions we’ve seen – from across the pond, to closer to home.
Many reported American cities erupted into celebration including HuffPost UK’s Graeme Demianyk in New York City.
Over on Sky News UK, the banner flashed as Trump’s shamed attorney Rudy Guiliani made a speech.
Joe Biden, president-elect of the United States, was among the first to tweet, of course.
His granddaughter Naomi tweeted this.
And here’s what the vice-president elect Kamala Harris had to say:
We just love this from Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, who is set to be the US’s first “second gentleman”.
And this tweet is truly moving.
As is this.
And this.
Trump, of course, was still in denial.
Other politicians who have made history in 2020 election, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, shared their congratulations.
There were many tear-jerking tweets as history was made.
From US politicians old and new.
