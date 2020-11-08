Kamala Harris will be the first Black, Asian American and female vice-president of the US. Here’s the moment she found out.

Australian politicians and celebrities, and people on social media across the world reacted to the news with congratulatory messages and GIFs of excitement.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he looked forward to “forging a great partnership” with Biden.

“I join with other nations’ leaders around the world in congratulating President-elect Biden and Dr Jill Biden together with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her partner Douglas Hough for their election at this recent US election,” Morison told media on Sunday morning.

“This is a profound time, not just for the United States, but for our partnership and the world more broadly. And I look forward to forging a great partnership in the spirit of the relationships that have always existed between Prime Ministers of Australia and Presidents of the United States.”

Congratulations to @joebiden and @kamalaharris - Australia wishes you every success in office. The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values. I look forward to working with you closely as we face the world’s many challenges together. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 7, 2020

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese congratulated Biden and Harris “on an extraordinary victory” while speaking to press on Sunday morning.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on a victory delivered with record support with a progressive agenda based on decency, honest government, creating opportunity and dealing with the pandemic and the challenge of climate change — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 7, 2020

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shared a photo of Biden in Auckland in 2016:

More Australian celebrities including ‘MasterChef Australia’ judge Melissa Leong and ‘Home and Away’ actor James Stewart reacted on social media:

I like that they referring to Kamala Harris as the first Asian-American VP... it’s about goddamn time ppl in the west recognised (except for UK) brown ppl are ASIAN ffs lol 😅 — Arka Das (@thearkadas) November 8, 2020

And it came to pass. https://t.co/a7VfR8u1zr — Rhys Muldoon (@rhysam) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile here’s the moment Harris found out she will be the first Black, Asian American and female vice-president of the US.

Social media erupted as CNN called it after four agonising days of waiting. Anchor Van Jones was moved to tears live on air.

Van Jones was emotional talking about Joe Biden becoming the next President of the United States pic.twitter.com/KaqhSR4sHG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 7, 2020

This is the best reaction yet.

As social media celebrates, these are some of the other brilliant reactions we’ve seen – from across the pond, to closer to home.

Cheering on President Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President Elect @SenKamalaHarris from my living room in Australia watching the motorcade arrive. pic.twitter.com/5B9RyuPh4M — Scarlet x 🇦🇺 (@Scarlet0o8) November 8, 2020

@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris Congratulations from Melbourne, Australia!! we're still in semi-lockdown so can't party. Fireworks, bell-ringing the world is relieved.🍹 — Aurilia (@auriliazen) November 8, 2020

Just waking up to this fantastic news here in Australia. Congratulations President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris 🎉 #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/avQq9kOxJq — ᒪIᘔᗩᗷEᒪᒪᗩ 🌊💙💪🏼🌈🌊🐾🐱🐾🐶🐾🐨🐾🌊🌈💪🏼💙🌊 (@LizabellaBella) November 7, 2020

it is finally ovfefe — Phil Wang (@PhilNWang) November 7, 2020

A friend texts: P45 got given his P45 💥 — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) November 7, 2020

Vice President of the United States 🇺🇸



How it started How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/1YdlgRvWhL — The Women's Organisation (@TheWomensOrg) November 7, 2020

Poor @mattfrei so caught up in the moment he signed off his Channel 4 News report “BBC News” (still cracking job anchoring on location) pic.twitter.com/zyPCAlZiNz — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) November 7, 2020

Boris Johnson frantically googling “Joe Biden gift ideas” — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) November 7, 2020

THANK BIPOC voters

THANK BIPOC youth

THANK BIPOC organizers

THANK BIPOC women

THANK BIPOC activists

THANK BIPOC community leaders



THANK BIPOC for this election. President-Elect Biden has a mandate to the people who delivered this win. — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) November 7, 2020

FINALLY a Presidential result #Biden — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) November 7, 2020

First I want to say congratulations to both President Elect Joe Biden and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris. Second I want to say, I am happy to stand in for 45 at the inauguration since we know he won’t be there! — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 7, 2020

It’s over. It’s finally over. So many people can finally take a real breath for the first time in 4 years.



Congratulations to Joseph R Biden, 46th President-Elect of the United States of America.



What an absolutely incredible sentence to be able to finally say. 🇺🇸 — JAUZ (@Jauzofficial) November 7, 2020

BIDEN WINS AND IT FINALLY RAINS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN LA IN LIKE 8 MONTHS TODAY IS A GOOD FUCKING DAY — DANNY FANDOM (@awsten) November 7, 2020

Very happy to get Trump out. But, it’s not about to be comfy, grandpa time in this country. If you let yourself be soothed by that idea, we’ll be here again in 4 years. Biden has to bring more than just not being Trump. — Meghan Tonjes (@meghantonjes) November 7, 2020

My coffee is tasting a whole lot sweeter today! We finally have our very first female Vice President! Our very first African American Vice President! Our very first South Asian American Vice President! I will be celebrating for a long time! & also, Joe Biden won! Hooray 🤗 pic.twitter.com/HAHC4QSZTQ — Megan Hilty (@meganhilty) November 7, 2020

The next two years of the Biden/Harris administration must be laser focused on voting reform otherwise we will just keep going through all of this again and again. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden defeating Donald Trump shows decency, generosity and hope beat hate.



This isn’t just a win for the USA, it’s a victory for the world.



Now let’s work together to defeat coronavirus, climate change and the recession. In the end, hope always beats fear. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 7, 2020

Biden You’re Hired

Trump You’re Fired — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) November 7, 2020

Many reported American cities erupted into celebration including HuffPost UK’s Graeme Demianyk in New York City.

New York going wild pic.twitter.com/ewkTaIJELk — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) November 7, 2020

Just like that, New York erupts pic.twitter.com/htzeR08A1x — Alastair Gee (@alastairgee) November 7, 2020

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

My friend just sent me this from Abbott Kinney Boulevard in Venice, CA. What a celebration! pic.twitter.com/nO60ru0jwS — Becky Barnes (@BeckyBarnesB) November 7, 2020

There’s a party in the USA pic.twitter.com/ZDkuvyc9jb — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) November 7, 2020

.@danieltdeacon and I are on a long bike ride and realized they had called the race for Biden when there were people cheering in the streets and banging on pots and pans in Chelsea, MI (also IT IS SO BEAUTIFUL!) pic.twitter.com/JG85nnOsVf — Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) November 7, 2020

Over on Sky News UK, the banner flashed as Trump’s shamed attorney Rudy Guiliani made a speech.

Sky News flashing Biden Wins as Guiliani speaks at a Trump press conference is absolutely my vibe!!!! pic.twitter.com/Z8nkcY1I5u — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden, president-elect of the United States, was among the first to tweet, of course.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

His granddaughter Naomi tweeted this.

And here’s what the vice-president elect Kamala Harris had to say:

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

We just love this from Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff, who is set to be the US’s first “second gentleman”.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

And this tweet is truly moving.

Parents of future Vice President Harris: pic.twitter.com/RMcjM2ZHDX — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 7, 2020

As is this.

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” pic.twitter.com/Gy4MAPoNjy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 7, 2020

And this.

Trump, of course, was still in denial.

Trump puts out statement saying he doesn’t accept Biden has won. (Not attaching statement here) — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 7, 2020

Other politicians who have made history in 2020 election, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, shared their congratulations.

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden & Vice President-elect Kamala Harris! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

There were many tear-jerking tweets as history was made.

We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden’s story is one of loss, perseverance and human decency.



His victory, and Kamala’s, shows that in America, those qualities still matter.



That right still matters. Truth still matters. And decency still matters.



Rebuilding won't be quick or easy.



Let’s get to work. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 7, 2020

The greatest economic crisis in 75 years.

The greatest public health crisis in a century.

The climate crisis.

Worsening income inequality and racial injustice.



The American people have placed their faith in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to confront these challenges head-on. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2020

From US politicians old and new.

America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020