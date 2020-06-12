.@JoeBiden thinks Trump will try to steal the election and has an idea of what will happen if Trump loses and refuses to leave the White House. pic.twitter.com/rsy6EXTMhN — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 11, 2020

Joe Biden wants Donald Trump out of the White House, one way or another.

The presumptive Democratic nominee got serious in his Comedy Central interview with Trevor Noah on Wednesday. Besides discussing police reform, Biden told “The Daily Show” host that voter suppression is his “single greatest concern.”

“This president is going to try to steal this election,” said the former vice president. “This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent — voting by mail — while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary.”

To combat this, Biden explained he’s putting together a “major initiative of lawyers” to patrol the issue in “every single district in the country.”

Noah also asked Biden if he had considered what to do if he won the election and his predecessor refused to leave.

“Yes, I have,” said Biden, though the episode appeared to have a funny edit right after. The segment continued with Biden speaking about former military officials criticising Trump and saying that the current president would be efficiently escorted from the premises.

“I was so damn proud. Here you have four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump. And you have so many rank and file military personnel saying, ’Whoa. We’re not a military state. This is not who we are,’” Biden said. “I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

The comments Wednesday echo Biden’s sentiments from two months earlier. According to reports, at an April fundraiser the former vice president told donors he believed Trump would attempt to delay the election.