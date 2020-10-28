Footage Of Joe Biden Set To Captain America Speech Goes Viral

We’re in the “Endgame” now.

With a week to go before the presidential election, a super-powered video calling on people to vote is going viral thanks to the help of director Kevin Smith and some of the biggest Marvel personalities.

“One Week from Today: ASSEMBLE! Voting is the ENDGAME!” Smith tweeted along with the video on Tuesday.

In the video, a Captain America speech from “Avengers: Endgame” plays over footage of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, calling the upcoming election the “fight of our lives.”

One Week from Today: ASSEMBLE! Voting is the ENDGAME! (Help me give credit to whoever made this! I got it from a follower who also doesn’t know. Anybody have any idea where this Marvel-ous piece of editing came from?) #VOTE pic.twitter.com/5R6pVk09kg — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 27, 2020

The “Whatever It Takes” speech in “Endgame” comes right before the Avengers’ journey into the past to try to retrieve the Infinity Stones and reverse Thanos’ deadly finger snap. Given that Biden and Harris aren’t trying to time travel — and that their opponent isn’t a giant purple monster from space (though Trump’s campaign may beg to differ) — the comparison doesn’t entirely match up. However, that doesn’t mean people are getting any less hyped.

Actor Mark Ruffalo, “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, and “Endgame” directors the Russo brothers have already commented on the video (with Cap himself, Chris Evans, retweeting the Russos), helping it shoot up in views.

Wow!!! This is amazing!! spread it fast. https://t.co/UB5o2rbGJG — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 27, 2020

The “Avengers” cast, including Evans, Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd and Zoe Saldana also recently assembled for a fundraiser for Biden and Harris, answering fan questions and dealing with an even more menacing foe than Thanos: spotty Wifi.

So it seems like when it comes to this election, they really will do ...