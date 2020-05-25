J.K. Rowling Perfectly Shuts Down Tory MP's Defence Of Dominic Cummings In Just One Tweet

The Harry Potter author replied with an absolute zinger after culture secretary Oliver Dowden got sassy in his support of his fellow minister.

Advertisement

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment J.K. Rowling

Dowden tweeted: “Dom Cummings followed the guidelines and looked after his family. End of story.”

After picking up on the tweet, best-selling, award-winning writer J.K. simply replied: “I know ending stories and this ain’t it, chief.”

Flawless.

I know ending stories and this ain't it, chief. pic.twitter.com/sziyjnTj2b — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2020

Like countless others, J.K. was left furious after reports emerged claiming Boris Johnson’s senior aide had broken the government’s lockdown rules.

Cummings is said to have fled his London home to seek help from his family looking after his four-year-old child, after his wife became ill with Covid-19 symptoms.

Various cabinet ministers – including the prime minister – have publicly backed Cummings, claiming he acted within the guidelines as his journey was classed as essential.

After foreign secretary Dominic Raab claimed that an explanation had “been provided” on Cummings’ journey adding that “those now seeking to politicise it should take a long hard look in the mirror”, J.K. called him out on Twitter.

She tweeted: “So those who make the rules get to break the rules? Your government explicitly told us not to visit elderly relatives. Look in your own bloody mirror.”

So those who make the rules get to break the rules? Your government explicitly told us not to visit elderly relatives. Look in your own bloody mirror. https://t.co/dATHbJPEoO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2020

The author also mocked the way lockdown rules appeared to have been rewritten by various ministers in their defence of Cummings, tweeting: “Update to lockdown rules: parents who think they might have coronavirus should drive straight to relatives’ houses halfway across the UK or risk their children being taken into care. #StayAlert.”

Update to lockdown rules: parents who think they might have coronavirus should drive straight to relatives’ houses halfway across the UK or risk their children being taken into care. #StayAlert pic.twitter.com/EJhu3k8sbl — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2020

J.K. is not the only high-profile name who has been enraged by the scandal – Piers Morgan also has waged war on the government and their “accountability-avoiding cowardice”.

The Good Morning Britain presenter claimed ministers and experts were “rewriting the lockdown rules before our eyes”.

Reports have since emerged that Cummings made a second trip to Durham, days after he was spotted back in Downing Street.

In response to the latest claims, a No. 10 spokesperson said last night: “Yesterday the Mirror and Guardian wrote inaccurate stories about Mr Cummings.

“Today they are writing more inaccurate stories including claims that Mr Cummings returned to Durham after returning to work in Downing Street on 14 April.