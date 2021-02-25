Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Donald Trump With Long List Of Words Retired By Biden

President Joe Biden’s administration is ditching terms used by ex-President Donald Trump’s White House — such as “illegal alien” — and Jimmy Kimmel is there for it.

“The president has been clear to all of us — words matter, tone matters and civility matters,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week.

On Wednesday, Kimmel read a long list of other Trump-era words that likely won’t be heard during Biden’s time in office — from “perfect call” and “covfefe” to “bring me my Sharpie” and “get Lou Dobbs on the phone!”

Watch the full video here: