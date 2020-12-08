Jimmy Kimmel Goes For The Jugular After Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

‘The Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ host lashed Donald Trump’s legal mastermind more viciously than ever, saying “Count Flatula” was resting in the hospital and “feasting on the blood of newborns in the maternity ward.”

“How could this happen?” Kimmel asked. “He was being so careful!”

The Arizona state legislature has been shut down since Giuliani’s visit last week when unmasked Republicans posed for photos with him. Giuliani has morphed from “America’s mayor to America’s sprayer,” Kimmel said.

Screen Shot/Jimmy Kimmel Live!

For those who want to avoid catching COVID-19, the program came up with a variation of “Elf on a Shelf” called “Fauci on a Couchi.” Infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, portrayed as an elfin figure in a blue suit, instructs kids to wear a mask, wash their hands and cover their mouths when they sneeze.

Results were not pretty for the kids who spewed disinformation about the pandemic.