After US President Donald Trump lightly remarked to a reporter: “I cannot tell a lie,” Jimmy Kimmel pounced on the moment Tuesday. (Watch the video above.)

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted that “Trump did try to lift spirits yesterday and actually told a pretty funny joke” at a coronavirus briefing, then cut to Trump’s playful declaration of truth-telling.

“That’s a good one,” snapped Kimmel, who pointed out that Trump quickly went on to tell “another lie” in claiming that he hadn’t left the White House in months “except for a brief moment.”

A reporter at the briefing pointed out that he held campaign rallies in February and early March, and Trump said: “I don’t know, did I hold a rally?”

Kimmel imagined the rest of Trump’s answer.