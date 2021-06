Jimmy Kimmel Burns Donald Trump's Hair Colour Change With Line Of The Night

Jimmy Kimmel had a Donald Trump zinger to dye for on Tuesday.

The talk show host noted the buzz about the lame-duck president’s apparent hair-colour change. (Watch Kimmel’s monologue below.)

“Briefly over the weekend people started to notice that his hair is suddenly now white,” Kimmel remarked. “It’s completely white. The carpet now matches the supremacy.”

Ooof.

Trump, of course, has been criticised for his reluctance to condemn hate groups that are part of his constituency and for his long history of racism.