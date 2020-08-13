This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon's Viewers Have Some Truly Bizarre Campaign Slogan Ideas

"Tonight Show" fans offered their suggestions to the comedian on Thursday using #MyCampaignSlogan.

So far, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are the big names running for president ― sorry Kanye! ― but that doesn’t mean other Americans haven’t considered their own possible White House quests.

On Thursday, ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to tweet the campaign slogan they’d use if they ran for president, using the hashtag, #mycampaignslogan.

Here are some of the funnier suggestions, though it remains to be seen whether these slogans will resonate like past campaign slogans ― both formal and informal ― such as, “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too,” “Return to Normalcy,” “Happy Days Are Here Again,” “It’s Morning Again in America,” “It’s the economy, stupid,” and “Make America Great Again.”

politicscelebrities2020 electionJimmy Fallonthe tonight show
