Jim Carrey Cartoon Gives 1-Finger Salute To 'Super Spreader-In-Chief' Trump

Jim Carrey basically just told President Donald Trump to kiss off in his new cartoon.

In a nod to the growing ranks of Trump associates infected with COVID-19 after the president’s illness, Carrey on Wednesday imagined Trump in a kissing, er, “kiss of death” booth. A gloved hand raises the middle finger to Trump, who has a giant droplet coming out of his nose.

Thanks for playing deadly power games while Americans lose everything, Super Spreader-in-Chief. Don’t fear the electoral landslide. Don’t let it dominate your life! #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/ICxASnjbQt — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 7, 2020

Trump’s widely criticised message in which he told Americans “don’t be afraid” of the virus and “don’t let it dominate your life” was easy pickings for the comedian, who threw the words back in Trump’s face.

“Thanks for playing deadly power games while Americans lose everything, Super Spreader-in-Chief,” the caption reads. “Don’t fear the electoral landslide. Don’t let it dominate your life!”

Trump badly trails Democrat Joe Biden in the polls less than a month before the election.