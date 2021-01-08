Jim Carrey slammed Donald Trump for being “here to murder the truth and weaponise ignorance” in a new cartoon in which he depicted the president as a “Killer Clown” with a golf ball for a nose.

The actor-artist tweeted his latest piece of anti-Trump artwork on Wednesday night after pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol in a futile bid to upend Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

In the caption for the image, Carrey also condemned Republican lawmakers who have supported Trump’s increasingly desperate attempts to overturn the election results.

“Today’s defilement of the Capitol dome is the harvest of Republican negligence and outright sedition from the top down,” the “Kidding” star wrote. “The chronic symptoms of a corrupt President and Senate are now in full effect.”

Carrey concluded with a message for Biden, whom he played on “Saturday Night Live” before the election.

“Sorry Joe,” he wrote. “This clown made you a wartime president whether you like it or not.”