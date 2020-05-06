Jessica Simpson Slams 'Nauseating' Vogue Story Shaming Her For 'Having Boobs'

Now that Jessica Simpson’s life is an open book, she’s not letting anyone else tell her story, especialIy if it’s not even true.

After years of being picked apart by the press, the pop star is making a habit of hitting back at the haters — and she’s set her sights on a recent Vogue magazine piece that she says body-shamed her for “having boobs.”

Simpson put the outlet on blast in an Instagram post Tuesday for publishing a “nauseating” anecdote about her appearance at the Met Gala in an oral history of the first Mondays in May compiled by celebrities, designers, stylists and more.

“One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet ... and then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them,” former creative digital director Sally Singer wrote in the piece.

James Devaney via Getty Images Jessica Simpson and John Mayer attend the "Poiret: King of Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2007.

Simpson attended the event in 2007 with then-boyfriend John Mayer, whom she writes extensively about in her memoir “Open Book.” (And while her dress may have been low-cut, it was actually a Roberto Cavalli gown, not a Michael Kors creation, which she wore to the gala in 2005.)

Singer went onto accuse the onetime couple of getting handsy at the event.

“John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on,’” she recalled.

Well, Simpson remembers the evening a bit differently, blasting the account as “inaccurate” in the caption of her post alongside the iconic photo of actress Sophia Loren staring at Jayne Mansfield’s cleavage.

“Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger,” the “Newlyweds” alum wrote.

“In all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalising the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life,” she continued. “To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating.”

Vogue has since issued an apology, although the Singer’s recollection of Simpson remains on the site.

“We are sorry that Jessica felt body-shamed by the anecdote in our Met piece. That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it,” a representative said in a statement to E! News.

In her memoir, Simpson recalled how intense media scrutiny on her appearance was one of the factors that contributed to her private struggle with substance abuse.