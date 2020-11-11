From the bushfires and coronavirus to global political unrest and everything else in between, 2020 has been like no other.

And navigating motherhood during a pandemic was certainly not what former Miss Universe Jennifer Hawkins had expected she’d be doing at the start of the year.

Appearing on ‘Studio 10’ on Wednesday, the 36-year-old model expressed the relief many Australians have felt as other countries still face a significantly higher number of coronavirus cases.

“I’m so happy we live in Australia,” Jennifer told hosts Sarah Harris and Tristan MacManus.

Channel 10 Former Miss Universe Jennifer Hawkins appeared on on 'Studio 10' on Wednesday.

Jen has only recently started working again after spending recent months at home looking after her daughter Frankie, who was born in October last year.

“I think when I had Frankie, it was time to step back and have a break, so really I’m a full-time mum at the moment and working a little bit,” she said.

The model and her husband, Jake Wall, recently celebrated their little girl’s first birthday in Sydney, keeping the party very intimate to abide by social distancing restrictions.

“For her birthday, we had 20 family members and had a little celebration with friends,” said the model, before empathising for those in the neighbouring state of Victoria, where residents have only recently come out of a hard lockdown that went for three months.

“But Victoria, it must be so tough having those restrictions,” she said.

Melbourne was put into lockdown in early July after a second-wave outbreak that pushed daily coronavirus case numbers to more than 700 in early August.

On Wednesday Victoria recorded no new cases of COVID-19 or deaths for the 12th day in a row.

Australia has recorded just over 27,600 coronavirus infections, far fewer than the figures for many other developed countries.

The US surpassed 1 million new confirmed COVID-19 cases in just the first 10 days of November.