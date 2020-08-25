Jennifer Garner Crying After Watching 'The Office' Deserves All The Dundie Awards

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

On Instagram on Monday, actor Jennifer Garner revealed there are 13-going-on-30 reasons to cry after watching ‘The Office.’

“My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through ‘How to Behave as Grownups’ 🙅🏻‍♀️, aka #TheOffice,” wrote Garner. “Apparently we are sensitive people — the finale hit us pretty hard.”

The actor was in tears following the show’s final episode, which originally aired in 2013. She even filmed a “farewell testimonial” decked out in a Dunder Mifflin shirt and sitting in front of a sign saying “Thank You Dunder Mifflin.” The only problem is she accidentally shot it in slo-mo.

Garner posted the video anyway, joking about her “really big feelings” in a voice-over:

“Oh, bless her heart. Oh my goodness, look who needed a big cry, and maybe a shower would’ve been helpful,” Garner said. “But it’s just nice to know you can still just feel so much passion about something, right? So thank you, if you’ve ever heard of the show ‘The Office,’ you should try it. It’s wonderful.”

Commenters loved Garner’s post. Even “The Office” Instagram account sent a message. “We’re so happy to make you happy!” it said.