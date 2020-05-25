This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Jason Derulo's Spider-Man TikTok Just Won The 'Wipe It Down' Challenge

The "Want To Want Me" singer is a marvel in his short video.

Jason Derulo just did whatever a spider can in his take on the “Wipe It Down” challenge on TikTok.

The “Want To Want Me” singer transformed into Spider-Man as part of the challenge, which asks users on the short-form video app to clean a mirror and reveal other versions of themselves.

Derulo’s video, which he posted on Sunday, came complete with a spider bite, spandex and web-shooting awesomeness.

Here comes the Spider-Man, er, Derulo:

@jasonderulo

With great power comes great responsibility #wipeitdown @maxymaxmax

♬ Wipe It Down - BMW KENNY

He’s put other “Wipe It Down” participants, including Will Smith, on notice.

The “Cats” star has been a TikTok dynamo during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, he appeared to lose his teeth while eating corn on the cob as it spun on a power drill. Spider-Man definitely did not come to the rescue on that one (although Derulo may have been joking around).

What a tangled web you weave, Jason.

