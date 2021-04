Jason Alexander Reveals The Violent Backlash He Got For Starring In ‘Pretty Woman’

Luckily, casting director Dianne Crittenden was keen on Alexander getting the role and repeatedly stuck her neck out for him.

“She kept bringing me up and bringing me up to the point where Garry said, ‘If you say his name again I’m gonna fire you.’ And I got the part because they couldn’t make a deal with the actor they wanted and they were desperate ― the movie already started shooting ― and they didn’t have this character.”

Marshall came around quickly on the first day of filming, Alexander said, and the rest is history.

Julia Roberts has spoken about the film’s original gritty ending before, back when it was called “3,000” instead of “Pretty Woman.”

In the first iteration, Roberts told Variety, her character Vivian Ward was thrown out of a car in the end and a man “threw the money on top of her, as memory serves, and just drove away leaving her in some dirty alley.”

“Thank god it fell apart,” she said.