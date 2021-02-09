An Australian Open Tennis Star Stopped Play To Save An Insect

Tennis player Jannik Sinner of Italy was ranked 32nd in the world before the Australian Open, but might now be No. 1 in the esteem of insects.

Sinner stopped play in the third set Monday against Denis Shapovalov of Canada to tend to what the Australian Open announcer said was a moth that landed on the court. Sinner carefully manoeuvred it on to his racket and walked it over to drop off it by the chair umpire. “Put it in quarantine,” one fan joked, according to the announcer.

Sinner lost in a five-set marathon but won over fans in the stands and on Twitter for his regard for the tiny creature. There were a few jokes as well. (No word on how the moth fared.)

Love the show of Respect.👌🏾 — Jomo Vs. Jamocha Almond Fudge♊️🏁 (@JGemini) February 8, 2021

👏😍 very nice of you 👍🐞 save life 🙏😇 thank you 😘💋 LOVE YOU 💖🎾 2021 best wishes.. may all your dreams come true 🔝🏆 stay safe & healthy GOD BLESS YOU & FAMILY — Earth1234 (@Earth1235951429) February 8, 2021

That really bugs me — David19W (@DavidW_19) February 8, 2021