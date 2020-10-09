Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

It’s been almost 40 years since Jane Fonda first donned her lycra ensemble for her iconic exercise video, but she’s made a one-off return to the world of home workouts, and roped in a load of celebrity mates to help her get her message across.

This time around, though, the exercise the 82-year-old actor and activist is most concerned about is Americans “exercising” their right to vote.

You see what she did there?

In a video posted on her Instagram page on Monday evening, a lycra-clad Jane tells viewers: “Hello class… we’re bringing back the movement. We need you to be in shape for the upcoming race.

“I need you to be strong, I need you to be laser-focused. I need you to be fully committed to the task at hand. So, let’s get ready to exercise our right to vote!”

Instagram Jane Fonda in her all new home workout clip

The retro clip also features celebrities like The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong, actor Kerry Washington and comedian Amy Schumer exercising at home, while encouraging viewers to register to vote in the upcoming US election.

Singer and new mum Katy Perry is also seen spying on fiancé Orlando Bloom while he lifts weights, later telling people to “get pumped to vote”... while using a breast pump, of course.

“Exercise your glutes, exercise your quads, and most of all, exercise your right to vote,” Jane says towards the end of the clip.

In addition to her acting career, Jane has consistently used her platform to raise awareness of causes that are close to heart.