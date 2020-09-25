James Corden Finally Addresses Those Ellen Replacement Rumours

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

James Corden is finally spilling his guts ― so he doesn’t have to eat something disgusting.

Over the summer, amid stories of workplace toxicity and misconduct at Ellen DeGeneres’ show, James’ name emerged as a potential replacement for the longtime daytime host.

After a long silence on the topic, and possible reference to the stories on his own show, The Late Late Show host addressed the rumours on his show.

While playing Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts with Alicia Keys — a game that allows players to get out of answering tough questions by eating questionable “food” — Alicia asked James if there was any truth to talk that he’s taking over on Ellen, or whether he’d ever consider it.

CBS James Corden on The Late Late Show

James said he’d answer “happily,” adding that he “genuinely” has no idea where the rumours came from.

“There is absolutely no truth in that story at all. Zero. And, as far as considering it, I think it would be a really crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job so outrageously well for 18 years,” James said.

He added: “It’s not true. And I think when the day comes to end this show, will be the day to probably stop hosting a show every day.”

Ellen kicked off a new season of her show this week, addressing the employee accusations in her opening monologue.

Warner Bros Ellen DeGeneres' chat show returned this week