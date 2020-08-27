James Corden Calls Out Incredibly Awkward Eric Trump Moment

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Uh, Eric. You good, dude?

James Corden continued recapping this week’s Republican National Convention on Wednesday night, and the ‘Late, Late Show’ host couldn’t help but notice something seems to be going on with Eric Trump.

During his recent RNC speech, Eric took some time to speak “directly” to his father Donald Trump, repeatedly expressing how proud he is of his dad and saying: “I miss working alongside you every single day.′

“Doesn’t that sound suspiciously like the words of someone who’s had his phone number blocked?” James joked. ”‘I’d like to talk directly to my father.’ Well, tell him then... Do we need to be part of this?”

CBS James Corden on The Late, Late Show

James compared the awkward moment to telling someone you love them and then getting this reply: “I know. Thank you.”

(Hey, we’ve all been there, Eric.)

Elsewhere at the RNC, Tiffany Trump, who James was surprised was even on the list of speakers, said that as a recent graduate of Georgetown University Law Center she could relate to people looking for a job.

James didn’t quite agree, though.

“What are you talking about? Your dad owns a gold toilet,” he joked.

Check out all the awkward moments in the segment below: