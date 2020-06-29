Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, James Blunt goes and releases a new album.

And hey, don’t shoot the messenger – that’s from the man himself.

The You’re Beautiful singer was on typically self-deprecating form during an appearance on Monday’s Good Morning Britain to plug the new long player.

But unlike every other celeb on the planet, instead of telling hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid how amazing he – and his new release – is, he took a slightly different approach.

“This apocalyptic year wouldn’t be complete without a James Blunt album coming out,” he joked.

“It’s a collection of really miserable songs.”

'This apocalyptic year wouldn't be complete without a James Blunt album coming out.' 😂@JamesBlunt is back!



Watch GMB weekdays from 6am on the ITV Hub👉https://t.co/fzcHkA6S4k pic.twitter.com/QamwHip2v1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 29, 2020

Don’t know about you, but we are sold, as was Piers and much of Twitter...

If only all celebrities were like Mr Blunt... always such a fun interview. 👇 https://t.co/tEzwdR4RPI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 29, 2020

James Blunt is funny for a posh bloke - I might even get his new album 😹 #gmb — Karen Tennents girl 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@karen_flynn) June 29, 2020

Always good fun when he appears on any TV show for an interview. Piers, surely you can arrange a James Blunt hour on GMB on a regular basis to cheer the nation up? — Chris White (@ChrisWh86909990) June 29, 2020

If only interviewers were like James Blunt. — Robert (@RobertA14822101) June 29, 2020

I don't listen to James blunt (he does his thing very well though)

It's reasons like this why I like him. His interviews are usually great.@JamesBlunt 👏😆 https://t.co/v7jYAnlyfV — Billy_phono_FTW (@FtwPhono) June 29, 2020

James Blunt on his new album “This apocalyptic year wouldn’t be complete without a @JamesBlunt album...a collection of really miserable songs” Brilliant — Ruth Woodward (@ruthwoodward) June 29, 2020

I love James Blunt. His voice, his humour, just him. What a guy. — Sasha (@sasha4196) June 29, 2020