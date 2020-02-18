ITV Jack Whitehall paid tribute to Caroline Flack at the Brits

Brit Awards host Jack Whitehall paid tribute to Caroline Flack as he opened this year’s ceremony, following her death at the age of 40.

The former Love Island presenter was found dead at her London home after taking her own life on Saturday.

After listing a roll-call of stars who were in attendance at the event at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night, Jack took a moment to remember a “member of the Brits family”, Caroline.

Describing her as a “kind and vibrant”, Jack said: “Over the weekend we learned the awful news that a member of the Brits family, our friend Caroline Flack, tragically passed away.

“She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun. She will be sorely missed.

“I’m sure I speak for everyone her when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family.”

Jack then introduced four-time Brits 2020 nominee Lewis Capaldi, who performed his emotional number one single Someone You Loved.

Caroline was a regular attendee at the Brit Awards over the years, and many famous faces have paid public tribute to her in the days after her death.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Caroline Flack at last year's Brit Awards

Laura Whitmore, who stepped in to cover Caroline as the host of Love Island last month, emotionally remembered her friend and colleague on her BBC Radio 5Live show on Sunday.

“Anyone who knew Caroline knew she was vivacious, loving and had a passion for life, which is why none of this makes sense,” she said.

The ITV2 reality show was taken off air for two nights after news of Caroline’s death broke, and returning on Monday night with narrator Iain Stirling honouring his friend and colleague.

Speaking over a montage of beach scenery and crashing waves, Iain said: “Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I’m going to miss you, Caz.”

Caroline was due to face trial in March after pleading not guilty to assaulting boyfriend Lewis Burton during a private domestic incident at her home in December.

Lewis, who did not support the prosecution, said he was “in so much pain” after her death, writing on Instagram: “I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday.”

