The outgoing leader’s daughter and adviser called the picture, which showed her father grinning below the famous carved busts of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln during his visit there on July 3, “amazing.”

Trump has history with the massive sculpture that fits right in with his bombast, which includes comparing himself to Lincoln on numerous occasions. South Dakota Gov. and Trump disciple Kristi Noem said back in 2018 that Trump had inquired about getting his mug included on the mountain. He said it was his “dream,” and the then-congresswoman believed he was serious. The White House actually inquired about the possibility last year, according to a New York Times report in August, though Trump called it “fake news.”