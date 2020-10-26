This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Ivanka Trump’s Anniversary Message To Jared Kushner Quickly Goes Off The Rails

Twitter users aren't exactly sending them roses.

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, sent her husband Jared Kushner ― also a White House adviser ― an anniversary message on Twitter on Sunday. It didn’t exactly go over well, given Kushner’s key role in the administration’s failures to control the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 225,000 Americans.

The Lincoln Project, a group of never-Trump conservatives working against the president’s reelection, responded with an image of the billboards it put up in New York City’s Times Square. Kushner and his wife have threatened to sue over the billboards.

Others quickly joined in:

