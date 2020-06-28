Ivanka Trump Mocked By Twitter Users While Promoting ‘Skills-Based Hiring’

The White House announced on Friday that it planned to direct the federal government to overhaul its hiring to prioritise a job applicant’s skills over a college degree.
But many Twitter users found the administration’s announcement ironic.
That’s because it was made by presidential adviser Ivanka Trump ― who, not coincidentally, happens to be the daughter of President Donald Trump
“We are modernising federal hiring to find candidates with the relevant competencies and knowledge, rather than simply recruiting based on degree requirements,” she told The Associated Press. “We encourage employers everywhere to take a look at their hiring practices and think critically about how initiatives like these can help diversify and strengthen their workforce.”
As you might expect, many Twitter users found Ivanka Trump’s promotion of the initiative ironic as both Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were basically hired only because of their familial connection to the president.
