Ivanka Trump Calls Rioters 'American Patriots,' Then Deletes Tweet

The pro-Trump insurrectionists who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday got words of respect from Ivanka Trump.

While echoing her father Donald Trump’s halfhearted plea for the rioters to be “peaceful,” the lame duck president’s daughter deferentially addressed the mob as “American Patriots.”

“American Patriots ― any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable,” wrote Trump, who holds a job as White House adviser.

Twitter

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and QAnon followers were reportedly among those Confederate flag-waving “patriots.”

CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett asked Trump to clarify if she was calling the rioters “patriots,” prompting the White House adviser to walk back her wording.

“No. Peaceful protest is patriotic,” she said. “Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

She deleted her original tweet.

No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 6, 2021

Politico’s Jake Sherman, locked down during the siege, responded angrily. “American patriots? I’m sitting here in lockdown. The capitol has been breached and people have guns drawn. What are you talking about?” he wrote.

American patriots? I’m sitting here in lockdown. The capitol has been breached and people have guns drawn. What are you talking about? https://t.co/ZWY7Bxl8BO — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

TheGrio White House correspondent April Ryan also chimed in. “You can delete the tweet, but you calling rioters ‘American Patriots’ will live on!” she wrote.

We were always told that @IvankaTrump was going to be the “voice of reason” for her father. Instead, she’s just as complicit.



You can delete the tweet, but you calling rioters “American Patriots” will live on! pic.twitter.com/0G8SGvH4fE — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 6, 2021

The president’s other adult children tried to meet the moment on social media.

Donald Trump Jr. urged followers not to “start acting like the other side.”

This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021

Eric Trump called for wrongdoers to be prosecuted.

We are the party of Law & Order - prosecute anyone who crosses that line to the fullest extent of the law. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 6, 2021

And Tiffany Trump retweeted her father’s promise of a peaceful transition “even though I totally disagree with the outcome,” and she sent a much-maligned birthday wish to Eric amid the violence.