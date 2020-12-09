Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner May Have Hinted At Their Post-Election Living Plans

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may have hinted at their living plans after Donald Trump’s election defeat, forking over big bucks for undeveloped property on Indian Creek Island in Miami’s Biscayne Bay, according to reports.

The couple, both advisers to the outgoing president, are also seeking to add new bedrooms, a bathroom and a mudroom to their “Kushner cottage” at the president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, People reported. The plans are awaiting approval.

The New York Post, which had the scoop, put the Florida price tag at $30 million-plus ($AU40 million).

ASSOCIATED PRESS Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have reportedly splashed out $30 million on a property in Florida.

The property, which was listed by Julio Iglesias, reportedly covers 1.84 acres, including 200 feet of private waterfront on Biscayne Bay. The island is often called the “Billionaire Bunker.”

The White House advisers should fit right into their potential new neighbourhood. Residents of the island cast 53 votes for president in the election and 79% of them went to Donald Trump, the Miami Herald reported.

Trump and Kushner live in Washington, D.C., with their three young children.

A spokeswoman for Ivanka Trump and the real estate agent on the Florida deal declined comment to People, which also confirmed the purchase.