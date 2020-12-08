Isla Fisher Surprises Aussie Couple With 'Crazy' Encounter At Sydney Beach

@starrmc TikTok / Isla Fisher Instagram Isla Fisher reportedly approached a Sydney TikTok user at the beach suburb of Maroubra. A video about the encounter has now gone viral on the platform.

A Sydney couple recounted a “crazy” celebrity encounter with actors Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen on TikTok after the former ‘Home And Away’ star apparently approached them in the beach suburb of Maroubra.

A TikToker who goes by Starr Anyse claimed that “this beautiful lady” started a friendly conversation with her and her boyfriend while they were eating at the cafe Feedbag.

The woman apparently told Starr that Starr’s partner should be an actor because of his intense face.

“This beautiful lady walks over and she comes up to Matt and she’s like, ‘I just want to say, you should be an actor, the kids and I were just saying there’s a certain intensity to your face and you should really be an actor’,” Starr explained, adding that the encounter was a little random at first because they didn’t initially realise who the woman was.

“It was fucking Isla Ficher,” she said.

“And her husband Sacha Baron Cohen — Borat — was standing two metres away, loading the fucking boogie boards in the car.”

Starr said a number of fellow diners were her witnesses and were just as starstruck as she was.

Along with other celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Mark Wahlberg, Isla and Sacha recently moved from Los Angeles to Australia.

The two have been spotted with their family around Sydney numerous times.

On Friday, Isla told ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ that her husband recently had to go through a strict home quarantine “behind glass” after coming into close contact with coronavirus-infected people while filming ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ during lockdown.

“He had to quarantine behind glass at home for 14 days,” she said.

“I just kept taking him food and, you know, trying to entertain him with my mime skills outside the glass … and dry humping against the window. Just kidding.”

According to local media reports, the couple is following A-list celebrity families like the Hemsworths by moving Down Under and enrolling their kids in Australian schools.

Isla told Marie Claire in 2018 she dreamt of moving back to Australia.

She said: “I have this secret fantasy of slowing down, moving to Byron Bay, getting off the grid and sitting on the sand with a Vegemite sandwich.”