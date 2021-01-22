How To Protect Yourself If You’re Going Out To Protest

Wear a face mask

Experts recommend that you wear face masks or face coverings as a way to help lower the potential for spread. NSW and Victoria require people to wear a mask indoors.

Dean of Health Sciences at Swinburne University of Technology, Professor Bruce Thompson, said masks are vital.

“Wear a face mask, wear it properly - not around your neck - you don’t wear your undies around your knees,” he told HuffPost Australia.

“If you carry the virus, it’s unlikely you may give it someone else if you have proper face protection.

“And then if someone coughs and sneezes in your vicinity, you’re unlikely to inhale that.”

Maintaining at least 1.5 metres between you and anyone not in your household is imperative for preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Carry hand sanitiser

“Take hand sanitiser and use it,” Thompson said.

To use it properly, rub the liquid all over the palms and backs of your hands and take care to get in between your fingers. It will start killing germs when it’s dry.

Avoid touching your face

Your mouth, nose and eyes are all areas where the virus can enter your system.

Be careful about eating

Eating something at the protest means you’ll have to take off your face mask and likely put your hands near your mouth and face.

Obviously sharing drinks is not advisable.

“Even though we’re sitting in zero cases, which is fantastic, it only requires one person, in close contact to others, to give it to a number of people,” Thompson added.

Stay home if you feel sick

Rally organisers have asked anyone feeling even slightly unwell to please stay at home.

Overall health risk?

Thompson advised we are certainly not out of the woods - not even close - even though thousands were allowed to attend the test cricket in Sydney.

“With the Sydney Test, our top medical chief Paul Kelly said it wasn’t a smart thing to do,” Thompson said. “He said he’s cricket-mad but he would not go.”

He added: “If you’ve got the opportunity to spread out, that’s a good thing.”